Shimla Standoff: Himachal Minister Calls for Professionalism in Police Operations

Himachal Pradesh's Health Minister emphasizes professionalism and legal adherence following a tense standoff between Delhi and Himachal Police in Shimla. The incident, involving an alleged abduction case, has sparked political reactions and calls for cooperation between the states in handling policing protocols.

26-02-2026
Shimla Standoff: Himachal Minister Calls for Professionalism in Police Operations
Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (Retd) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Health Minister, Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (Retd), underscored the importance of professionalism and adherence to legal protocols in the aftermath of a high-stakes confrontation between Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla on February 25.

Minister Shandil affirmed that discipline and respect for the law are foundational principles for any policing force. He indicated that an FIR had been filed by Shimla Police concerning the incident, but clarified that Himachal Police did not impede the youths' movement post transit remand, underlining their cooperation.

The Minister proposed that the conflict could have been avoided with proper procedural adherence, stressing that the Himachal government plans to issue notices to the Delhi Police, following an abduction allegation filed by Shimla Police against the Delhi team. The incident has stirred political responses as both states scrutinize inter-state policing protocols.

