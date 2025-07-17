Gauteng Legislature Marks Mandela Day in Westbury with Sport Upliftment Drive

In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will host a Mandela Day activation in Westbury on Friday, 18 July 2025, reinforcing its commitment to youth development and community empowerment through tangible, people-centred initiatives.

Bishop Dulton Adams, Chairperson of Committees in the GPL, will lead the event, which coincides with Nelson Mandela International Day, a globally recognised occasion that honours the former president’s lifelong dedication to social justice, equality, and human dignity.

This year’s observance centres around the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality.”

Construction of Change Rooms at Westbury Open Grounds

At the heart of this year’s Mandela Day event is the launch of new change room facilities at the Westbury Open Grounds, a long-standing hub for youth sports, particularly football. The facilities aim to address a critical gap in local sports infrastructure — providing safe, private, and hygienic spaces for young players, particularly girls and young women, to change before and after matches.

“This is not just about bricks and mortar,” said a GPL spokesperson. “It’s about dignity, inclusion, and making sure our young people feel safe and valued in every space they occupy — especially in community sports.”

The change rooms will ensure equitable access to sporting facilities and encourage greater participation among girls, who often face additional barriers due to a lack of appropriate infrastructure.

Westbury: A Community in Need of Hope

Westbury, located in western Johannesburg, has long struggled with social challenges including high youth unemployment, crime, and under-resourced community amenities. However, the area is also known for its resilient spirit, vibrant sporting culture, and strong community bonds.

The Mandela Day activation offers more than just symbolic goodwill; it is an investment in the future of a community where sport has proven to be a vital avenue for development, discipline, and escape from socio-economic hardship.

Sport as a Tool for Upliftment and Unity

The event — scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Mabaleng Stadium — will bring together local leaders, youth organisations, sports coaches, community members, and government representatives. Activities will include:

A community dialogue on youth empowerment through sport

A symbolic handover ceremony of the change room project

Engagement with local young athletes

Clean-up and maintenance activities around the grounds

Sport has long been viewed as a unifying force in South Africa, and Mandela himself often spoke of its power to "speak to youth in a language they understand." The Legislature’s focus on sport thus resonates deeply with Mandela’s own values.

Mandela Day and the Legislature’s People-Centred Mandate

In a statement ahead of the event, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature emphasised that the initiative forms part of its public participation mandate and reflects its character as an activist, people-centred institution.

“We are committed to meaningful engagement with the people of Gauteng, particularly those who are often overlooked. Mandela Day is not just a commemoration — it is a call to act, to build, and to include.”

The Legislature has reaffirmed its dedication to cooperative governance by working alongside local stakeholders to identify real needs and deliver impactful solutions.

Beyond Mandela Day: A Legacy of Active Citizenship

While Mandela Day is celebrated annually, the Legislature is encouraging citizens and institutions to extend their acts of service beyond a single day, calling on individuals and organisations to adopt sustained commitments to their communities.

“Mandela Day is a reminder that each of us has the power — and responsibility — to make a difference. Let’s use this opportunity not only to honour Madiba, but to live out his values in our everyday actions,” the GPL urged.

A Call to Action: Building a Better Gauteng Together

This initiative in Westbury sets a model for how public institutions can deliver responsive and inclusive development, especially for marginalised communities. Through deliberate investment in youth infrastructure, sport, and dignity, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature is translating the spirit of Mandela Day into real, measurable progress.

As the nation pauses to reflect on the life of Nelson Mandela, the people of Westbury will see his legacy in action — not only through words of tribute, but in the concrete steps being taken to empower and uplift the next generation.