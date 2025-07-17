Himachal Pradesh Seeks Central Assistance After Monsoon Devastation

In light of severe losses from monsoon-induced disasters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is seeking enhanced central assistance. He met with Union ministers in New Delhi, underscoring the urgent need for rehabilitation efforts, as the state struggles with flash floods and land damage.

Sukhu highlighted the devastation that has claimed lives and damaged infrastructure, appealing to the Central government for a special relief package. During meetings, he discussed land allocation under the Forest Rights Act to support displaced families, stressing the state's limited resources.

The Chief Minister's plea underscores the collaborative efforts needed for recovery, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises a visit to the affected areas. The government also addresses safe highway construction concerns to prevent further crisis.