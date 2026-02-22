Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Son on Aligarh-Agra Highway
A mother and her son lost their lives after an unknown vehicle hit their scooter on the Aligarh-Agra Highway. Both were severely injured and pronounced dead at the district hospital. Investigations are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the tragic accident.
A mother and her son tragically lost their lives after being struck by a vehicle on the Aligarh-Agra National Highway. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Hathras Gate area, according to police reports.
The victims, Sonu, 30, and Munni Begum, 55, were residents of Agra and were traveling to Vidhaipur village for medical reasons. Unfortunately, they were hit from behind by an unknown vehicle near Hatisa Bridge.
Both victims were rushed to the district hospital, where they were declared dead. Authorities have begun an investigation to track down the vehicle responsible for the accident.
