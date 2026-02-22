France Protests US Comments Over Far-Right Activist's Death

France has announced plans to summon U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner to express its discontent over remarks made by the Trump administration regarding the death of far-right activist Quentin Deranque. Deranque succumbed to brain injuries following a violent altercation in Lyon.

Jean-Noel Barrot, France's foreign affairs minister, reacted to the State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau's statement, which labeled the incident as a byproduct of 'violent radical leftism.' This underscores the escalating political tensions in France ahead of next year's presidential elections.

Barrot emphasized that France rejects any political exploitation of this tragedy and criticized the international reactionary movement's comments. Meanwhile, several individuals face charges related to the killing. Barrot also plans to address U.S. sanctions on Thierry Breton and Nicolas Guillou with Kushner.