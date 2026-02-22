Racial Tensions in Delhi: Northeastern Women's Ordeal

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh have alleged that they were subjected to racial slurs, humiliation, and intimidation by their neighbors in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The incident, which arose from a dispute over repair work, has led to an FIR being filed against two individuals: Harsh Singh and his wife, Ruby Jain.

According to a senior police officer, the altercation began when dust and debris from the women's flat fell to the floor below, prompting objections from Singh and Jain. The situation quickly escalated, with racial remarks reportedly made against the women, targeting their northeastern identity.

Disturbing footage of the incident has circulated online, where the accused can be heard making derogatory comments. The victims have demanded an apology, stating that the remarks attacked not just their persons but the dignity of their entire community. Police investigations continue, amid concerns for the women's safety and future accommodation.