Supreme Court Greenlights MP High Court on Civil Judge Exam

The Supreme Court has given the go-ahead to the Madhya Pradesh High Court to proceed with interviews and announce results for the Civil Judge, Junior Division Exam 2022. This decision comes after significant legal back and forth regarding eligibility requirements introduced by amended recruitment rules in the state.

At the heart of the controversy was the amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services Rules, 1994, which necessitated three years of legal practice for eligibility. While some candidates found this requirement problematic, with cries of it being unconstitutional, the high court maintained its stance, resulting in litigation from unsuccessful candidates.

Despite the pushback, the apex court's approval allows the high court to move forward with the process. An ongoing debate around the cut-off marks and eligibility criteria reveals deeper issues within the state's judicial recruitment processes, which may yet see more legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)