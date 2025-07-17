Supreme Court Upholds Equal Property Rights for Tribal Women

The Supreme Court declared on Thursday that tribal women and their legal heirs are entitled to an equal share in ancestral property. This landmark decision is aimed at addressing the prevalent gender inequality in property rights among scheduled tribes.

Justices Sanjay Karol and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that denying a woman heir her rightful property exacerbates gender discrimination. The court underscored the importance of applying justice principles contextually to fight discrimination.

The ruling came after an appeal by the legal heirs of a tribal woman seeking property division from their maternal grandfather's estate. Lower courts had dismissed their plea, but the Supreme Court cited the violation of constitutional rights under Article 14, thus granting the heirs their share.

(With inputs from agencies.)