Teen Tragedy: Disturbing Crime Unfolds Near Yamuna Riverbank
In a harrowing incident near Yamuna Riverbank, three minors were apprehended for allegedly strangling 18-year-old Sonu Kumar during a mobile snatching attempt. The perpetrators gouged out his eyes to conceal his identity, before burying his body. A police investigation led to the recovery of his skeleton after three months.
In a shocking incident, three minors were apprehended for allegedly murdering a teenage boy, gouging out his eyes, and burying his body along the Yamuna riverbank after he resisted a mobile phone snatching attempt.
The victim, identified as 18-year-old Sonu Kumar, had been missing since April. His skeleton was unearthed from a shallow grave, following a routine police patrol that intercepted the minors riding a black motorcycle sans a number plate.
The minors, all aged 16, were detained and questioned, revealing their gruesome crime. Police investigation revealed the use of a stolen motorcycle and the theft of Sonu's phone, leading to the identification of the victim and subsequent contact with his family.
