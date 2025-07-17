Left Menu

Teen Tragedy: Disturbing Crime Unfolds Near Yamuna Riverbank

In a harrowing incident near Yamuna Riverbank, three minors were apprehended for allegedly strangling 18-year-old Sonu Kumar during a mobile snatching attempt. The perpetrators gouged out his eyes to conceal his identity, before burying his body. A police investigation led to the recovery of his skeleton after three months.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, three minors were apprehended for allegedly murdering a teenage boy, gouging out his eyes, and burying his body along the Yamuna riverbank after he resisted a mobile phone snatching attempt.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Sonu Kumar, had been missing since April. His skeleton was unearthed from a shallow grave, following a routine police patrol that intercepted the minors riding a black motorcycle sans a number plate.

The minors, all aged 16, were detained and questioned, revealing their gruesome crime. Police investigation revealed the use of a stolen motorcycle and the theft of Sonu's phone, leading to the identification of the victim and subsequent contact with his family.

