Teen Tragedy: Disturbing Crime Unfolds Near Yamuna Riverbank

In a shocking incident, three minors were apprehended for allegedly murdering a teenage boy, gouging out his eyes, and burying his body along the Yamuna riverbank after he resisted a mobile phone snatching attempt.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Sonu Kumar, had been missing since April. His skeleton was unearthed from a shallow grave, following a routine police patrol that intercepted the minors riding a black motorcycle sans a number plate.

The minors, all aged 16, were detained and questioned, revealing their gruesome crime. Police investigation revealed the use of a stolen motorcycle and the theft of Sonu's phone, leading to the identification of the victim and subsequent contact with his family.

