The Karnataka Model: Congress's Five Guarantees Inspiring Nationwide Policies

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asserted on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent promise of free electricity up to 125 units is a reflection of the 'Karnataka model'.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar emphasized that only the Congress party has consistently advocated for public welfare across the country through various schemes since India's independence.

The Deputy CM asserted that Karnataka initiated this approach with the introduction of five guarantees aimed at development. He claims the Congress's approach is now being emulated in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

For instance, Karnataka's schemes include free power, financial assistance for women, food support, and benefits for unemployed youth. Ahead of assembly elections, Nitish Kumar's move promises free power to 1.67 crore households starting August 1st.