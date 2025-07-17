Left Menu

Television Actress Faces Assault and Acid Attack Threats, Accused Arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly molesting a television actress and threatening her with an acid attack in Kolkata. The incident occurred after the actress and her friends were confronted by the accused, who reportedly hurled obscene remarks. Both parties have filed complaints, and a police investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident in Jadavpur, South Kolkata, police have detained two individuals for reportedly assaulting a television actress and issuing threats of an acid attack. The occurrence took place early Wednesday morning as the actress returned home after a late-night shoot.

According to her complaint, the actress, accompanied by four friends, stopped for tea and was subjected to vile language by two allegedly intoxicated men. Despite their attempt to de-escalate, the men reportedly attempted to molest her.

Officers arrived shortly after, stabilizing the situation. While the accused have been arrested, they claim they were assaulted by the actress's friends and have filed a counter-complaint. The police continue to investigate the conflicting accounts.

