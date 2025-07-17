Myanmar Military Reclaims Strategic Northeastern Town

In a significant development in Myanmar's ongoing civil war, the military has recaptured the strategic town of Nawnghkio from rebel forces after nearly a year of occupation. State media reported the recapture on Thursday, marking a rare victory for the military government in a region where ethnic militias have seized considerable territory.

Nawnghkio, positioned on a vital trade route linking central Myanmar to China, had been under the control of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) since July last year. The military's successful operation to reclaim the town involved over 500 armed engagements, with 171 rebel bodies recovered and their ammunition supplies secured, according to the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper.

The military is now working to restore administrative functions, remove land mines, and facilitate the safe return of residents who fled the conflict. Meanwhile, the TNLA claimed it had relocated its civil administration due to the military's aggressive offensive. The battle for control in northeastern Myanmar continues, with the military seeking to consolidate power ahead of a planned general election.