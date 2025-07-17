Left Menu

Myanmar Military Reclaims Strategic Northeastern Town

Myanmar's military has regained control of Nawnghkio, a crucial northeastern town, from rebel forces after nearly a year. The town's recapture is a significant development in the civil war involving various ethnic militias and shifts the balance of power in favor of the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:40 IST
Myanmar Military Reclaims Strategic Northeastern Town
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant development in Myanmar's ongoing civil war, the military has recaptured the strategic town of Nawnghkio from rebel forces after nearly a year of occupation. State media reported the recapture on Thursday, marking a rare victory for the military government in a region where ethnic militias have seized considerable territory.

Nawnghkio, positioned on a vital trade route linking central Myanmar to China, had been under the control of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) since July last year. The military's successful operation to reclaim the town involved over 500 armed engagements, with 171 rebel bodies recovered and their ammunition supplies secured, according to the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper.

The military is now working to restore administrative functions, remove land mines, and facilitate the safe return of residents who fled the conflict. Meanwhile, the TNLA claimed it had relocated its civil administration due to the military's aggressive offensive. The battle for control in northeastern Myanmar continues, with the military seeking to consolidate power ahead of a planned general election.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025