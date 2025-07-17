Left Menu

High-Profile Murder Shocks Community: Political Ties Unveiled

Five individuals have been arrested for the murder of a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor, Shivaprakash, in front of his mother in Bharathi Nagar. The case has political ties, involving BJP MLA Byrathy Basavaraj, who denies involvement. The suspects are in police custody, while more scrutiny awaits Basavaraj.

In a shocking incident, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of Shivaprakash, a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor, in front of his grieving mother in Bharathi Nagar, police disclosed on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Jagadish, Kiran, Vimal, Anil, and Fredrick, were presented before a city court and are now in police custody for a 10-day period for further investigation into the crime that took place on Tuesday night.

The case has taken a political turn as BJP MLA Byrathy Basavaraj from KR Puram constituency is among those accused, though he has not been detained yet. Basavaraj has refuted accusations, alleging he is being wrongly implicated. Meanwhile, authorities indicate he may soon be summoned for questioning as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

