Historic Treaty Strengthens German-British Defense Ties

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have inked a landmark treaty aimed at bolstering defence ties and enhancing law enforcement to tackle criminal people-smuggling networks exploiting the English Channel.

The treaty, celebrated as a historic moment for German-British relations, underscores a commitment to closer cooperation post-Brexit. Chancellor Merz emphasized the importance of the agreement, reflecting on his first official visit to the UK since assuming office in May. Starmer highlighted the Labour Party's dedication to dismantling gangs facilitating cross-Channel smuggling, which has seen thousands attempting perilous crossings.

This treaty builds on previous defense collaborations, such as supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Further, discussions included enhancing European support for Ukraine, with prospects of joint production of defense exports and German defense startup Stark expanding operations in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)