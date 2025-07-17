Delhi Court's Unusual Punishment: Accused Stand with Hands Up All Day

Left Menu

In an unusual punishment, a Delhi court directed four accused to stand with hands raised all day after being convicted of contempt of court. The directive was issued by judicial magistrate Saurabh Goyal during a 2018 case hearing. Later, one accused secured bail after furnishing the necessary bonds.

Updated: 17-07-2025 19:45 IST
  • India

In a rare instance of judicial reprimand, a Delhi court has ordered four individuals to remain standing with their hands raised throughout the day after finding them guilty of contempt of court. This unusual directive came from judicial magistrate Saurabh Goyal during proceedings related to a 2018 complaint case.

The incident unfolded during pre-charge evidence hearings when the accused failed to furnish bail bonds despite repeated calls from 10 AM to 11:40 AM. Magistrate Goyal noted this as a contempt of a previous order and convicted them under Section 228 of the IPC, directing the four—Kuldeep, Rakesh, Upasana, and Anand—to stand with hands straight until court adjourned.

In a later twist, accused Kuldeep moved a bail application around 12:48 PM, successfully securing release after the bonds were duly furnished and accepted by the magistrate. Meanwhile, the court proceedings continue for the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

