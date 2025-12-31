Shaheen Afridi's Fitness Woes: Impact on T20 World Cup Participation

Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, faces uncertainty over his participation in the T20 World Cup, set to happen in India and Sri Lanka next year, as he returns from Australia with a knee injury.

Afridi was summoned back by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for immediate treatment and rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. He injured his knee while playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Following comprehensive discussions between PCB and Cricket Australia (CA), it was decided that Afridi needed complete rest. Afridi expressed his disappointment over his premature departure and hopes for a swift return to cricket.

