Shaheen Afridi's Fitness Woes: Impact on T20 World Cup Participation
Shaheen Shah Afridi, a prominent left-arm pace bowler from Pakistan, returns home amid concerns over his availability for the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board has called him for treatment and rehabilitation after sustaining the injury during the Big Bash League in Australia.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, faces uncertainty over his participation in the T20 World Cup, set to happen in India and Sri Lanka next year, as he returns from Australia with a knee injury.
Afridi was summoned back by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for immediate treatment and rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. He injured his knee while playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Following comprehensive discussions between PCB and Cricket Australia (CA), it was decided that Afridi needed complete rest. Afridi expressed his disappointment over his premature departure and hopes for a swift return to cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaheen Afridi
- cricket
- Pakistan
- PCB
- BBL
- T20 World Cup
- knee injury
- Lahore
- treatment
- rehabilitation
ALSO READ
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Setback: Injuries Cast Shadow on T20 World Cup Hopes
Shaheen Afridi's Return Home: Injury to Impact T20 World Cup Preparation
Shaheen Afridi Leaves Brisbane Heat Due to Knee Injury
Lasith Malinga Returns as Sri Lanka's Fast Bowling Coach for T20 World Cup 2026
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback