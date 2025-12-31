Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi's Fitness Woes: Impact on T20 World Cup Participation

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a prominent left-arm pace bowler from Pakistan, returns home amid concerns over his availability for the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board has called him for treatment and rehabilitation after sustaining the injury during the Big Bash League in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:46 IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, faces uncertainty over his participation in the T20 World Cup, set to happen in India and Sri Lanka next year, as he returns from Australia with a knee injury.

Afridi was summoned back by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for immediate treatment and rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. He injured his knee while playing for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Following comprehensive discussions between PCB and Cricket Australia (CA), it was decided that Afridi needed complete rest. Afridi expressed his disappointment over his premature departure and hopes for a swift return to cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

