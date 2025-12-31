Celebration of Faith: Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi at Ram Temple

The Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya became the center of spiritual activities on Wednesday as it hosted the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi, a significant event commemorating the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol.

The ceremony was inaugurated with Ganapati Puja and Mandal Pujan, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took part in the formal abhishek and Prakatotsav Aarti. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering, celebrating the culmination of years of devotion and struggle.

In addition to the main events, Singh is expected to hoist a flag at the Annapurna temple. Over 1,200 saints were invited to participate in the festivities that symbolize a historic triumph for countless devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)