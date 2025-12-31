Celebration of Faith: Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi at Ram Temple
The Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya hosts rituals for Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi, marking the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's idol consecration. The ceremony sees participation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with over 1,200 saints invited to witness the event.
The Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya became the center of spiritual activities on Wednesday as it hosted the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi, a significant event commemorating the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol.
The ceremony was inaugurated with Ganapati Puja and Mandal Pujan, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took part in the formal abhishek and Prakatotsav Aarti. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering, celebrating the culmination of years of devotion and struggle.
In addition to the main events, Singh is expected to hoist a flag at the Annapurna temple. Over 1,200 saints were invited to participate in the festivities that symbolize a historic triumph for countless devotees.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted a flag atop Annapurna temple in the Ram Temple complex on Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi.
