Federal Appeals Court Dismisses NRA's Free Speech Lawsuit

The National Rifle Association's lawsuit against a New York state official, alleging free speech violations, has been dismissed by a federal appeals court. The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared Maria Vullo, a former superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, citing her qualified immunity under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

In 2018, Vullo encouraged banks and insurance companies to weigh the 'reputational risks' when dealing with gun rights groups, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The NRA argued that this amounted to unlawful retaliation against its advocacy.

The U.S. Supreme Court had previously allowed the NRA to pursue its case, overturning an earlier decision by the 2nd Circuit. However, it did not decide on Vullo's immunity from being sued. Both parties' legal representatives have yet to comment on the recent ruling.

