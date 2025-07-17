India and Indonesia Hold Bilateral Talks to Deepen Cooperation in Official Statistics

In a significant step toward enhancing international cooperation in the domain of statistical systems, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India, hosted a high-level bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Republic of Indonesia at Khurshid Lal Bhawan, Janpath, New Delhi.

The meeting aimed to explore collaborative pathways in the field of Official Statistics, with a particular emphasis on modernization, data integration, AI-readiness, and methodological harmonization.

High-Level Delegations from Both Nations

The Indonesian delegation was led by His Excellency Dr. Sonny Harry B. Harmadi, Vice Minister of Statistics, Republic of Indonesia. He was accompanied by Her Excellency Ms. Ina H. Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia to India and Bhutan, along with other senior officials from the Indonesian government.

The Indian delegation was headed by Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, and included senior officers from various divisions of the Ministry.

The engagement reflects the growing emphasis on regional and international collaboration to build robust, agile, and technology-integrated statistical ecosystems.

Welcome Address and Strategic Themes

The meeting began with a welcome address by Shri P. R. Meshram, Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI, who highlighted the importance of mutual learning, innovation-driven data governance, and capacity building in shaping the future of official statistics in both countries.

He emphasized India’s commitment to global cooperation in this space, particularly through knowledge sharing, joint training initiatives, and application of emerging technologies in data science.

Key Topics of Discussion

The Indonesian side expressed a strong interest in understanding India’s best practices and sought technical guidance on various statistical domains, including:

GDP estimation methodologies and productivity statistics

Data collection and consistency frameworks

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Official Statistics and strategies for building AI-ready data ecosystems

Modernization initiatives in India’s National Statistical System

Integration of data from various Ministries, Departments, and States

Mechanisms for improving quality, accessibility, and coherence of statistical outputs

These exchanges were aimed at addressing statistical challenges Indonesia currently faces, while drawing from India’s reforms in data modernization and digital transformation.

India's Insights on Statistical Reforms

In his keynote remarks, Dr. Saurabh Garg outlined MoSPI’s major achievements and ongoing reforms, particularly:

Deployment of digital tools and platforms to modernize survey operations

Reduction in time lag in data collection and report dissemination

Advancement in data harmonization across departments

Adoption of alternative data sources, including satellite data and administrative records

Introduction of technology-based sampling and AI-driven analytics

He also emphasized India's efforts to increase transparency, timeliness, and usability of statistical outputs, and welcomed the knowledge-sharing opportunity with Indonesia.

Indonesia’s Interest in Collaborative Ventures

Vice Minister Dr. Sonny Harmadi acknowledged the technical depth and breadth of India's National Statistical System and noted areas where Indonesia could greatly benefit from collaboration. He specifically mentioned interest in:

Harmonization of Trade Statistics

Digitization of Agricultural Data

Development of advanced sampling methodologies

Enhancement of IT infrastructure for data collection and dissemination

The Indonesian delegation noted the potential for future capacity-building partnerships, especially in the form of faculty exchange programs, expert consultations, and structured institutional dialogues.

Path Forward: Toward a Formal MoU

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing commitment to formalizing collaboration through bilateral or trilateral Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Proposed areas of cooperation include:

Faculty Development Programs for statistical training

Exchange of domain experts and technical missions

Joint research and methodological development

Workshops and knowledge exchange platforms

This bilateral engagement lays a strong foundation for South-South cooperation in the field of statistics, aligning with broader regional objectives of data-driven governance, evidence-based policymaking, and sustainable development tracking.

The India–Indonesia bilateral meeting on statistics marks an important milestone in the strengthening of international statistical diplomacy. As both countries navigate the complexities of modern governance and sustainable development, such collaborations in data science and official statistics are vital for designing resilient and transparent administrative systems.

With follow-up initiatives expected in the coming months, this engagement sets the stage for long-term cooperation and mutual progress in data quality, integration, and innovation.