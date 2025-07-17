Strategic Surveillance: J&K DGP's Visit to the LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, emphasizing the need for inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing, and technology-enabled surveillance.

During his visit to the Buchohemandi area in the Akhnoor sector, a strategically critical location along the LoC, Prabhat, along with senior officers from both the police and Army, received briefings on the border security grid. The briefing highlighted vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure, and the police-Army coordination required for effective response to cross-border threats.

By inspecting the terrain, evaluating visibility advantages, and examining defensive layouts, the visit reinforced the strategic emphasis on joint operational readiness in sensitive zones that face persistent threats from terrorist groups and smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)