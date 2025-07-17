Left Menu

Strategic Surveillance: J&K DGP's Visit to the LoC

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited the Line of Control in Jammu, highlighting the need for inter-agency cooperation and high-tech surveillance. The visit involved assessing security tactics and infrastructure to bolster defense against cross-border activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:30 IST
Strategic Surveillance: J&K DGP's Visit to the LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, emphasizing the need for inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing, and technology-enabled surveillance.

During his visit to the Buchohemandi area in the Akhnoor sector, a strategically critical location along the LoC, Prabhat, along with senior officers from both the police and Army, received briefings on the border security grid. The briefing highlighted vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure, and the police-Army coordination required for effective response to cross-border threats.

By inspecting the terrain, evaluating visibility advantages, and examining defensive layouts, the visit reinforced the strategic emphasis on joint operational readiness in sensitive zones that face persistent threats from terrorist groups and smuggling networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025