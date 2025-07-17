Odisha CID Nabs Duo in Rs 1.56 Crore Scam Case

The Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Police made significant progress in a major fraud case by arresting two suspects accused of swindling a woman out of Rs 1.56 crore, police revealed on Thursday.

Identified as Kamadev Rout and Bikram Kumar Jethi, the suspects allegedly lured the victim, a resident of Salipur in Cuttack district, with promises of substantial returns on investments. The victim had transferred Rs 57.39 lakh to 10 bank accounts and delivered Rs 98.60 lakh in cash to the accused, according to official reports.

The case came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the cyber police unit of the Crime Branch when her investments yielded no returns. Subsequent investigations uncovered that the accused acquired properties and other assets across Bhubaneswar and Jharkhand. Further probing is ongoing to unearth additional connections and fraudulent dealings, an official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)