Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Agri Innovation at Pusa University Convocation

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the 4th convocation ceremony of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) in Pusa, Bihar, inspiring graduating students to harness their education in transforming Indian agriculture. The event was marked by the inauguration of key infrastructure, release of two landmark publications, and a renewed call for natural farming, innovation, and rural entrepreneurship.

Inauguration of New Facilities and Scholarly Contributions

The Minister formally inaugurated the Vikramshila Hostel, aimed at accommodating an increasing number of research scholars, and the Aryavart International Guest House, designed to host international academics and collaborators, underscoring RPCAU’s growing status as a national and global hub for agricultural research.

Two significant books were released:

“Pusa Bihar: The Birthplace of Agricultural Research and Education”, chronicling the institution's legacy since the Pusa Institute’s establishment during the colonial era.

“Textbook on Natural Farming”, a guide for integrating sustainable practices into mainstream agricultural education and practice.

Celebrating Bihar’s Cultural and Agricultural Legacy

Shri Chouhan celebrated Bihar’s historic and cultural richness, calling Samastipur the gateway to Mithilanchal, home to King Janak and Goddess Sita, who he hailed as an inspiration for Indian womanhood. Paying tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President and a Bharat Ratna recipient, as well as social reformer Karpoori Thakur, he said Bihar had long served as a beacon of talent, resilience, and intellectual growth.

“This land has given the world the message of Buddha, and now, through RPCAU, it is giving solutions for food security,” he remarked.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Agri-Leaders

Addressing hundreds of graduates and scholars, the Minister invoked the spirit of Swami Vivekananda, encouraging students to aim high and serve the nation through agricultural innovation.

“You are a reservoir of infinite potential. Use your knowledge to revolutionize agriculture and bring prosperity to farmers,” he urged.

He emphasized the need for field-level applications of research, and called on the graduating cohort to become change agents in India's rural landscape.

Government Achievements and Focus on Innovation

Shri Chouhan outlined major national achievements in agriculture over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership:

A 40% increase in agricultural production

Free food grain distribution to 80 crore citizens

Basmati rice exports reaching ₹50,000 crore

Substantial growth in maize, litchi, and makhana output in Bihar

He especially praised Bihar’s role in the production of Makhana, thanking PM Modi for establishing the Makhana Board, which has opened new export avenues and enhanced farmer incomes in the region.

Vision for the Future: Mechanisation, Startups, and Sustainability

Calling agriculture the "backbone of India's economy", Shri Chouhan underscored several key priorities for the sector:

Increasing per-hectare productivity

Promoting farm mechanization through small equipment

Encouraging agri-tech startups and youth entrepreneurship

He also highlighted the importance of natural farming, emphasizing its potential for improving soil health, reducing chemical use, and fostering sustainable agriculture.

He elaborated on the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Yojana, a recently launched scheme targeting 100 districts to boost productivity and income levels by deploying modern technologies and knowledge systems.

Role of RPCAU in Shaping India’s Agricultural Future

Praising the contribution of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Shri Chouhan called the institution a national leader in agricultural science and said it could play a pivotal role in achieving India’s food and nutritional security.

“RPCAU is not just an academic institution, it’s a symbol of India’s commitment to scientific farming. I am always eager to hear new ideas coming from here,” he said.

Dignitaries and Guests in Attendance

The convocation witnessed the presence of several high-profile dignitaries:

Ramnath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture

Vijay Sinha, Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister of Bihar

Maheshwar Hazari, Bihar’s Minister for Information and Public Relations

Shambhavi, Member of Parliament, Samastipur

They joined faculty, researchers, students, and local stakeholders to celebrate the university’s achievements and the graduates’ transition to professional life.

RPCAU: A Legacy of Agricultural Excellence

Originally established as Rajendra Agricultural University in 1970, RPCAU was elevated to Central University status in 2016. Today, it is one of India’s most reputed institutions in the field of agriculture, horticulture, agribusiness, and rural development, continuing its legacy of over a century of contributions to India’s farming systems.