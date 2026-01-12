Left Menu

Honoring a Visionary: Swami Vivekananda's Legacy Celebrated Across Bengal

The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed with fervor across West Bengal. Devotees participated in various programs, and key leaders paid homage. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted his teachings of patriotism and harmony, and state initiatives to honor his legacy were announced.

Kolkata witnessed widespread celebrations on Monday for the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, marked at venues from Belur Math to his birthplace on Simla Street. Ceremonies began with 'mangal arati' as devotees gathered in homage.

In commemoration of National Youth Day, processions organized by the Ramakrishna Math and Mission saw participation from students and public figures. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari paid floral tributes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized Vivekananda's enduring principles of patriotism and social harmony in her tribute. Initiatives to uphold his legacy were announced, stressing interfaith unity and societal respect.

