Honoring a Visionary: Swami Vivekananda's Legacy Celebrated Across Bengal
The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed with fervor across West Bengal. Devotees participated in various programs, and key leaders paid homage. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted his teachings of patriotism and harmony, and state initiatives to honor his legacy were announced.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata witnessed widespread celebrations on Monday for the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, marked at venues from Belur Math to his birthplace on Simla Street. Ceremonies began with 'mangal arati' as devotees gathered in homage.
In commemoration of National Youth Day, processions organized by the Ramakrishna Math and Mission saw participation from students and public figures. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari paid floral tributes.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized Vivekananda's enduring principles of patriotism and social harmony in her tribute. Initiatives to uphold his legacy were announced, stressing interfaith unity and societal respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.
Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Largest Mahakal Temple in West Bengal
'Know Your Army Mela': A Celebration of Patriotism in Jaipur
BJP Condemns Mamata Banerjee for Interfering in ED Raids
Battle for Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Confrontation with the Centre