Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:10 IST
Celebrating Youth Power: Swami Vivekananda's Lasting Impact
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On National Youth Day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore lauded Swami Vivekananda's enduring influence on India's youth and praised former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's role in lowering the voting age to 18, thus fostering modern education and technology.

Political leaders across the spectrum, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoed these sentiments, recognizing Vivekananda as a beacon of inspiration. Kharge emphasized the powerful themes of Vivekananda's historic Chicago speech, which remain relevant in today's world facing conflict and intolerance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Vivekananda, acknowledging his global impact and contribution to knowledge, philosophy, and spirituality. Shah emphasized Vivekananda's encouraging message to the youth, driving patriotism and progress towards a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

