From Controversy to Command: Officer Narayan Baramani's New Role

Officer Narayan Baramani, known for a high-profile confrontation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a Congress rally in April, has been reassigned as the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Belagavi City. The transfer follows his voluntary retirement request, which was not processed.

Baramani, previously the Additional Superintendent of Police in Dharwad, found himself at the center of a political storm when he was reprimanded by the CM. However, he has publicly committed to fulfilling his duties with honesty and dedication, supported by senior officials and colleagues.

The incident, which saw Siddaramaiah criticized for his treatment of Baramani, highlights the complex dynamics within the police force and political leadership. Despite the earlier controversy, Baramani's reassignment is a reminder of the shifting tides in government appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)