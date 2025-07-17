In a strategic move aimed at pressuring Moscow, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict by increasing arms shipments to Ukraine. This development comes with a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or confront more severe economic sanctions from Washington.

Russia has responded sharply to Trump's announcements, viewing the move as an encouragement for Kyiv to continue fighting and abandon peace efforts. Spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed Moscow's refusal to accept what it terms the 'blackmail' of new sanctions and underscored Russia's commitment to safeguarding its interests.

The escalating tensions are also underscored by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's remarks, which imply readiness for preemptive strikes should the West continue its current path. This situation marks a complex challenge for peace negotiations, as territorial claims and international relations remain deeply entangled.

