Liquor Bottle Attack: Arrest in Nuh District Stirs Public Outrage
A 17-year-old girl in Haryana's Nuh district was assaulted with a liquor bottle, leaving her severely injured with three broken teeth and requiring 35 stitches. Police arrested two suspects, including a juvenile. An FIR was delayed, prompting an investigation into police negligence.
In a disturbing incident, police in Haryana's Nuh district have detained two individuals, one being a juvenile, following an alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl with a liquor bottle. This violent act resulted in the girl suffering severe facial injuries.
The assault occurred on July 12 in Aata Barota village, yet an FIR was only filed four days later, raising concerns about police inefficiency. The girl's father reported that his daughter was attacked when she confronted reckless motorcyclists.
Intensive police efforts led to identifying the accused after questioning more than 50 villagers and reviewing extensive CCTV footage. Legal proceedings are underway, with severe scrutiny on police latency in handling the case.
