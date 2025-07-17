Uttarakhand Water Corp Scandal: Engineer Suspended Amid Bribery Allegations
The Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation's Chief Engineer, Sujit Kumar Vikas, was suspended for violating conduct rules. A complaint by Sanjay Kumar alleged Vikas took bribes to help register a firm, with his wife's involvement. No explanation was provided within the demanded timeframe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation has suspended Sujit Kumar Vikas, the Kumaon-in-charge Chief Engineer, on allegations of breaching employee conduct rules.
The suspension was announced following a complaint by Sanjay Kumar, who claimed that Vikas assured him registration of his firm, Harsh Enterprises, with the corporation, in exchange for bribes amounting to Rs 10 lakh.
Further investigations revealed Vikas's wife is a partner in the involved entity, Kuchu-Puchu Enterprises. Despite being given 15 days to explain, Vikas reportedly did not respond.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Cabinet Oaths Amid Prime Minister's Suspension
Controversial Suspension: Dr. Santanu Sen Faces Medical Council's Wrath
MCD impounds six vehicles after Delhi govt seeks suspension of fuel ban
Minister recommends suspension of DCF, suspends 2 officials over recent tiger deaths in K'taka
Minister recommends suspension of officials over recent tiger deaths in Karnataka