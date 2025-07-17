Left Menu

Uttarakhand Water Corp Scandal: Engineer Suspended Amid Bribery Allegations

The Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation's Chief Engineer, Sujit Kumar Vikas, was suspended for violating conduct rules. A complaint by Sanjay Kumar alleged Vikas took bribes to help register a firm, with his wife's involvement. No explanation was provided within the demanded timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:41 IST
Uttarakhand Water Corp Scandal: Engineer Suspended Amid Bribery Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation has suspended Sujit Kumar Vikas, the Kumaon-in-charge Chief Engineer, on allegations of breaching employee conduct rules.

The suspension was announced following a complaint by Sanjay Kumar, who claimed that Vikas assured him registration of his firm, Harsh Enterprises, with the corporation, in exchange for bribes amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

Further investigations revealed Vikas's wife is a partner in the involved entity, Kuchu-Puchu Enterprises. Despite being given 15 days to explain, Vikas reportedly did not respond.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025