Uttarakhand Water Corp Scandal: Engineer Suspended Amid Bribery Allegations

The Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation has suspended Sujit Kumar Vikas, the Kumaon-in-charge Chief Engineer, on allegations of breaching employee conduct rules.

The suspension was announced following a complaint by Sanjay Kumar, who claimed that Vikas assured him registration of his firm, Harsh Enterprises, with the corporation, in exchange for bribes amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

Further investigations revealed Vikas's wife is a partner in the involved entity, Kuchu-Puchu Enterprises. Despite being given 15 days to explain, Vikas reportedly did not respond.