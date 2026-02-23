Caught in the Act: Rajasthan's Medical Officer Nabbed for Bribery
The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Dr. Battilal Meena, a block chief medical officer in Sawai Madhopur district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. A woman complained that Meena demanded Rs 30,000 to change her posting. He had already taken Rs 5,000, and further probes continue.
The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a prominent medical officer in Sawai Madhopur district on Monday for alleged bribery.
The officer, identified as Dr. Battilal Meena, was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant in Gangapur City subdivision. The complainant, a woman, claimed that the officer demanded Rs 30,000 to transfer her to her original place of posting.
The ACB confirmed that Rs 5,000 had already been taken during verification. The accused was apprehended while accepting the remaining amount. Legal proceedings are pending as investigations continue.