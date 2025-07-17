Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Rejects PIL Against UP Electricity Privatization

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a PIL against privatizing two Uttar Pradesh electricity distribution companies, stating the challenge was assumption-based. The petitioner sought to halt privatization due to non-compliance with rules and demanded professional management within UPPCL. The court granted the petitioner the right to pursue lawful proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the planned privatization of two electricity distribution firms in Uttar Pradesh. The PIL, filed by Vijay Pratap Singh, alleged non-compliance with rules in the privatization process of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL).

Nevertheless, the bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra found the PIL to be based on mere assumptions without substantial evidence. The petitioner had not approached the concerned authorities to seek necessary documents to support these claims.

Although the petition was dismissed, the court allowed the petitioner to initiate appropriate legal proceedings. The petitioner had urged the court to ensure compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and demanded the appointment of technically qualified individuals to manage the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and its subsidiaries.

