Engineer Duped by Cyber Criminals in Noida: A Cautionary Tale

In a shocking case of cyber crime from Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Noida, an engineer has allegedly been cheated of Rs 75 lakh. Police revealed on Thursday that the lure was the promise of substantial returns from stock market investments.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Preeti Yadav, the incident came to light after the engineer, residing in Rajat Vihar Society in Sector 62, Noida, filed a complaint. On the night of filing, he accused a man called Jaikumar of pretending to be a stock market expert and reaching out to him on May 2.

In the complaint, it was further detailed that the engineer was persuaded with promises of double to triple the returns on his investment. He was also added to a WhatsApp group, which was part of the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)