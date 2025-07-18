Israel's Visa Denials: UN Agencies in Gaza Face Increasing Strain
Israel has refused to renew visas for leaders of three UN agencies in Gaza over their advocacy for Palestinian civilians amid ongoing war. This has raised tensions between Israel and the UN, with accusations against UN agencies of colluding with Hamas while humanitarian conditions worsen.
Israel has declined to renew visas for heads of at least three United Nations agencies operating in Gaza, citing the agencies' efforts to protect Palestinian civilians amidst the ongoing conflict. This move has been criticized by the UN's humanitarian chief, who highlighted the challenge of balancing aid with advocacy for international humanitarian law.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that visas were not renewed for leaders of OCHA, OHCHR, and UNRWA, impacting their efforts in Gaza. The tension has escalated since a 2023 attack in southern Israel, with Israeli leadership accusing UNRWA of involvement with Hamas and promoting anti-Israel sentiments, allegations strongly denied by the agency.
During a recent Security Council meeting, the UN humanitarian chief described the dire conditions in Gaza, pointing out Israel's obligations under the Geneva Conventions to provide for civilian needs. UN accuses Israel of restricting access to aid workers and humanitarian partners while Israel counters the UN of biased narratives and partiality, further complicating the situation.
