Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for New Police Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurated a police training centre in Machilipatnam. The initiative addresses the lack of facilities following the state's bifurcation. Previous plans for the centre were reportedly neglected by subsequent governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Machilipatnam | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:58 IST
Foundation Stone Laid for New Police Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a new police training centre was inaugurated in Machilipatnam mandal of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. The foundation stone was ceremoniously laid by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, alongside Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra.

The Home Minister highlighted the pressing need for such a facility in the state, especially in the wake of the post-bifurcation scenario. She noted that the establishment of a police training centre was a proposal during the 2014-19 TDP government, targeting Karagraharam village within Machilipatnam mandal.

However, the minister pointed out that subsequent administrations failed to prioritize these plans. The current move aims to rectify that oversight, enhancing the police training infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025