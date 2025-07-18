Foundation Stone Laid for New Police Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant development, a new police training centre was inaugurated in Machilipatnam mandal of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. The foundation stone was ceremoniously laid by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, alongside Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra.

The Home Minister highlighted the pressing need for such a facility in the state, especially in the wake of the post-bifurcation scenario. She noted that the establishment of a police training centre was a proposal during the 2014-19 TDP government, targeting Karagraharam village within Machilipatnam mandal.

However, the minister pointed out that subsequent administrations failed to prioritize these plans. The current move aims to rectify that oversight, enhancing the police training infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

