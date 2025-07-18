U.S. Designates The Resistance Front as Foreign Terrorist
The U.S. government has named The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization' following a deadly attack in Kashmir. The designation comes after an Islamist militant attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, aiming to curb the group's activities.
The United States government has officially labeled The Resistance Front, a faction linked to the Pakistani extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This decision follows the April 22 Islamist militant assault in India-administered Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The designation is part of a broader effort by Washington to deter the activities of extremist groups operating in the region. By identifying The Resistance Front as a terrorist organization, the U.S. aims to cut off its financial networks and operational capabilities.
This move also highlights the ongoing security challenges in the Kashmir region, which has seen frequent violence linked to militant groups. The U.S. continues to work with regional partners to enhance stability and security in the area.
