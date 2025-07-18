UK and Germany Forge New Defence Pact Amid Rising Security Concerns
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have signed a significant treaty to strengthen defence and law enforcement ties, especially in response to the aggressive stance of Russia and wavering US support. The treaty also emphasizes boosting economic cooperation and curbing human smuggling across the English Channel.
In a strategic move to bolster European security, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed a pivotal treaty on Thursday. The agreement, amid geopolitical tensions provoked by Russia, seeks to enhance defence alliances and law enforcement cooperation between the two nations.
The historic treaty reinforces a promise for mutual assistance in times of armed conflict, supplementing NATO commitments. It underscores a joint effort to combat smuggling gangs through tougher law-enforcement measures, and to strengthen economic investment and defence production collaboration, notably aiding Ukraine's ongoing conflict situation.
This alliance follows recent Franco-British agreements on defence coordination and aims to mitigate post-Brexit discord. It also paves the way for educational exchanges to foster cultural understanding among youths. Leaders praised the accord as a clear step toward addressing continental security challenges.