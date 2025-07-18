Left Menu

US Declares The Resistance Front a Terrorist Organization Following Pahalgam Attack

The US has officially designated The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization. This move follows the lethal Pahalgam attack in India, aligning with former President Trump's drive for justice and counter-terrorism efforts. The designation underscores rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-07-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 04:55 IST
The United States has taken a decisive step by designating The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization. This action comes in response to the deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

According to a statement from the Department of State, Secretary Marco Rubio emphasized the significance of this designation, reflecting the US's unwavering commitment to justice in the wake of President Donald Trump's calls after the Pahalgam attack. The designation categorizes TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist under relevant US legal frameworks.

Furthermore, Rubio reiterated that this action is crucial to safeguarding national security, confronting terrorism, and upholding commitments to India, amid escalating tensions between the South Asian nations. Meanwhile, India has initiated Operation Sindoor as a countermeasure, targeting nine terror sites linked to LeT in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

