The End of an Era: CBS to Bid Farewell to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on CBS will conclude in May 2026. CBS states that the decision is financially driven and unrelated to the show's ratings or content performance. Colbert will have no successor as the network navigates the changing late-night landscape.

Updated: 18-07-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 05:13 IST
The End of an Era: CBS to Bid Farewell to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CBS announced that 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will conclude its run in May 2026. The network confirmed on Thursday that the decision was primarily financially motivated.

CBS executives clarified that the decision to end the show was not influenced by its ratings or content performance. Despite its longstanding viewership, shifting financial dynamics in late-night television prompted this move.

Stephen Colbert will not be replaced, marking a significant shift for CBS as it adapts to the evolving late-night television landscape in the coming years.

