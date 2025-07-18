The End of an Era: CBS to Bid Farewell to 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

CBS announced that 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will conclude its run in May 2026. The network confirmed on Thursday that the decision was primarily financially motivated.

CBS executives clarified that the decision to end the show was not influenced by its ratings or content performance. Despite its longstanding viewership, shifting financial dynamics in late-night television prompted this move.

Stephen Colbert will not be replaced, marking a significant shift for CBS as it adapts to the evolving late-night television landscape in the coming years.