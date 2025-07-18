Family Tragedy: Stepson Allegedly Hacks Stepmother to Death

In a grim incident reported from Nayagaon village, a 50-year-old woman named Raziya was allegedly killed by her stepson, Alam, during a heated argument over a property dispute, according to local police officials.

The tragic event unfolded on Thursday night when Raziya and Alam quarreled, leading to the latter allegedly attacking her with a spade. The woman's body was immediately sent for postmortem examination, as per police reports.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that Alam has been arrested and charged under various sections of the BNS. The weapon used in the crime was recovered, and Alam confessed during police interrogation, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.