Judge Yashwant Varma Challenges Inquiry Report in Supreme Court
Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma has asked the Supreme Court to invalidate an in-house inquiry report that found him guilty of misconduct related to a cash discovery. The report led to calls for his impeachment, and Varma claims the inquiry was biased and rushed, ignoring procedural fairness.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma has approached the Supreme Court, seeking to nullify an in-house inquiry report which implicated him in misconduct concerning a cash discovery incident.
The inquiry, which has resulted in calls for Varma's impeachment, was criticized by the judge for allegedly reversing the burden of proof and being biased, with proceedings that allegedly ignored procedural fairness. Varma has raised concerns about the swift timeline of the inquiry, suggesting it was premeditated.
Judge Varma's petition underscores the need for a full and fair hearing, contesting the panel's adverse findings, which were based on limited investigations. The inquiry, led by a three-judge panel, scrutinized the alleged mishandling of a storeroom containing partially burned cash at Varma's residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
