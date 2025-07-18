Left Menu

EU Secures 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has finalized its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia in response to its ongoing actions in Ukraine. This agreement highlights continued EU efforts to pressure Russia economically.

Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:38 IST
EU Secures 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia
The European Union has reached consensus on its 18th sanctions package aimed at Russia, as confirmed by two diplomats on Friday. These measures are part of the EU's ongoing strategy to pressure Russia over its involvement in Ukraine.

This latest package reflects persistent efforts by EU member states to create economic and political constraints on Russia. The sanctions are designed to weaken its capabilities while underscoring international disapproval of its actions.

With these sanctions, the EU continues to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, reaffirming its commitment to uphold international law and promote peace in the region.

