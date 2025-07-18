Tensions Rise in Sweida: Syrian Forces Set for Redeployment

Syrian security forces are on the move, preparing to redeploy to Sweida, a city with a strong Druze presence, in an effort to bring an end to ongoing tribal conflicts there. This information was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Syrian interior ministry on Friday.

The move comes amid broader regional tensions, as Israel has issued a stern warning to the Syrian government. The Israeli authorities have urged Syria to withdraw its presence from the southern regions, cautioning against any attempts by Islamist rulers to establish a foothold near Israeli borders.

The conflict in Sweida and broader geopolitical dynamics underscore the volatile situation in the region, raising concerns over potential escalations and the impact on local populations.