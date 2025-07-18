Dog Dispute Turns Violent: Neighbour's Nose Cut in Assault

In a tragic turn of events in Noida's Nat Ki Madaiya village, a neighborhood dispute over a barking dog escalated into a violent confrontation. The incident, which occurred on July 8, has resulted in two arrests and left the victim, identified as Devendra, requiring hospital treatment.

According to the FIR filed by the victim's father, the altercation began when Devendra scolded his neighbor's pet dog. This prompted a violent reaction from neighbor Satish, along with his brother Amit and his son Tushar, who attacked Devendra and his wife.

The assault involved using a sharp object to cut Devendra's nose, leaving him with serious injuries. While police have apprehended two suspects, the search continues for an additional accomplice. Legal proceedings are underway, with charges filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)