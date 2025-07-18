Left Menu

Dog Dispute Turns Violent: Neighbour's Nose Cut in Assault

In a shocking incident in Noida, two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting their neighbor, Devendra, and cutting his nose over a pet dog dispute. Police are searching for another suspect involved in the July 8 attack, which left Devendra hospitalized with injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:56 IST
Dog Dispute Turns Violent: Neighbour's Nose Cut in Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events in Noida's Nat Ki Madaiya village, a neighborhood dispute over a barking dog escalated into a violent confrontation. The incident, which occurred on July 8, has resulted in two arrests and left the victim, identified as Devendra, requiring hospital treatment.

According to the FIR filed by the victim's father, the altercation began when Devendra scolded his neighbor's pet dog. This prompted a violent reaction from neighbor Satish, along with his brother Amit and his son Tushar, who attacked Devendra and his wife.

The assault involved using a sharp object to cut Devendra's nose, leaving him with serious injuries. While police have apprehended two suspects, the search continues for an additional accomplice. Legal proceedings are underway, with charges filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

