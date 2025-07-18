India Lauds US Move to Blacklist TRF

In a significant diplomatic move, India has welcomed the United States' decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), a group affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The move followed TRF's claim of responsibility for the heinous Pahalgam attack earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commended the US for this decisive action, highlighting the strong counter-terror collaboration between the two nations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and emphasized the importance of international cooperation to dismantle terror infrastructure and hold such organizations accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)