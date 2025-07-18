UN Rights Chief Demands Justice Amid Syria's Sweida Unrest

The United Nations human rights office has issued a call to Syria's interim authorities, urging them to ensure accountability and justice following reports of significant rights violations in Sweida. The city witnessed escalating violence until a recent ceasefire between Bedouins and Druze.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) received credible evidence of serious rights abuses during the conflict, including summary executions, kidnappings, and the destruction of private property by security forces and factions aligned with interim authorities. Armed groups involved in the violence include Druze and Bedouins.

In a statement, High Commissioner Volker Turk highlighted the urgent need to halt the bloodshed and prioritize the protection of civilians, as required by international human rights law. Reports indicate at least 13 unlawful deaths on July 15 and further civilian casualties following Israeli airstrikes in Sweida and Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)