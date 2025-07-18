UN Rights Chief Demands Justice Amid Syria's Sweida Unrest
The UN human rights office urges holding Syria's interim authorities accountable for violence in Sweida. Tensions arose amidst clashes between Bedouins and Druze. Documented violations include executions, kidnappings, and destruction of property. High Commissioner Volker Turk emphasizes ending bloodshed and prioritizing people's protection under international human rights law.
The United Nations human rights office has issued a call to Syria's interim authorities, urging them to ensure accountability and justice following reports of significant rights violations in Sweida. The city witnessed escalating violence until a recent ceasefire between Bedouins and Druze.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) received credible evidence of serious rights abuses during the conflict, including summary executions, kidnappings, and the destruction of private property by security forces and factions aligned with interim authorities. Armed groups involved in the violence include Druze and Bedouins.
In a statement, High Commissioner Volker Turk highlighted the urgent need to halt the bloodshed and prioritize the protection of civilians, as required by international human rights law. Reports indicate at least 13 unlawful deaths on July 15 and further civilian casualties following Israeli airstrikes in Sweida and Damascus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- human rights
- Syria
- Sweida
- Volker Turk
- Druze
- Bedouins
- violence
- Israel
- ceasefire
ALSO READ
Facing settler threats, Palestinian Bedouins forced out of rural West Bank community
Tensions Escalate in Southern Syria Amid Druze Clashes and Israeli Intervention
Tensions Rise as Israel Vows to Protect Druze Community
Tension Escalates: Druze Clashes Amidst Syrian Turmoil
Israel strikes near defence ministry in Damascus as Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups clash, reports AP.