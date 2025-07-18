WhatsApp Faces Uncertain Future in Russia's Digital Landscape

WhatsApp may soon be forced to exit the Russian market, following comments by a key lawmaker overseeing the IT sector. The instant messaging app, owned by Meta Platforms, is anticipated to be classified under restricted software in the country.

In a move to decrease dependency on international platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently authorized the creation of a government-supported messaging application. The state-backed app promises seamless integration with government services, aiming to secure more user engagement in the domestic market.

Anton Gorelkin, who serves as the deputy head of the information technology committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, expressed that the new app could capture significant market share if WhatsApp exits. This development highlights the Russian government's push for technological self-reliance and digital sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)