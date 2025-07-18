Left Menu

China Condemns Canada's Steel Tariffs: A Brewing Trade Tension

China's commerce ministry criticized Canada for its new tariffs on steel imports, urging Ottawa to amend these restrictions. The Canadian government introduced a tariff rate quota on steel from countries with free trade agreements, excluding the U.S., affecting steel containing Chinese components.

In a recent statement, China's commerce ministry has expressed strong disapproval of Canada's latest steel import restrictions, calling them a 'wrong practice.' The ministry vowed to take actions necessary to protect the rights and interests of Chinese companies impacted by these measures.

This rebuke follows Ottawa's announcement of a tariff rate quota that applies to countries with which Canada holds free trade agreements, with the notable exception of the United States. Furthermore, additional tariffs will be levied on steel imports that were melted and poured in China prior to the end of July.

The move by Canada heightens trade tensions and raises questions about the future of international steel trade relationships, especially concerning Chinese steel and its global footprint. Both nations remain locked in a debate that underscores the fragility of current trade alliances.

