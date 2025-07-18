Activists to Stand Trial for RAF Base Break-In
Four activists face trial in 2027 for breaking into a UK military base and damaging aircraft to protest Britain's support for Israel. Charged activists include Lewie Chiaramello and Jony Cink. Their action caused significant damage and has led to legal proceedings under anti-terrorism legislation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a high-profile case, four pro-Palestinian activists are set to stand trial in 2027 for allegedly breaking into a British military air base. The activists are charged with damaging two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in a protest against the British government's support for Israel.
The accused individuals, Lewie Chiaramello, Jony Cink, Amy Gardiner-Gibson, and Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, appeared at London's Old Bailey court as they face serious charges of conspiracy to enter a prohibited place and commit criminal damage. The trial is scheduled to commence in January 2027.
The incident, which reportedly caused £7 million ($9.4 million) in damages, has further tensions with the recent decision by British lawmakers to outlaw Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, a decision that is being contested in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pro-Palestinian Activists Indicted For RAF Plane Damage
UPDATE 1-Russian drones attack Kyiv, no reports of serious damage, officials say
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
Polish embassy damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv, minister says
Chinese captain in Baltic sea cable damage case appears in Hong Kong court