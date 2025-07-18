Activists to Stand Trial for RAF Base Break-In

In a high-profile case, four pro-Palestinian activists are set to stand trial in 2027 for allegedly breaking into a British military air base. The activists are charged with damaging two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in a protest against the British government's support for Israel.

The accused individuals, Lewie Chiaramello, Jony Cink, Amy Gardiner-Gibson, and Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, appeared at London's Old Bailey court as they face serious charges of conspiracy to enter a prohibited place and commit criminal damage. The trial is scheduled to commence in January 2027.

The incident, which reportedly caused £7 million ($9.4 million) in damages, has further tensions with the recent decision by British lawmakers to outlaw Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, a decision that is being contested in court.

