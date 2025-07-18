US Designates The Resistance Front as Foreign Terrorist Organization
The U.S. has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization following the Pahalgam attack. This move, lauded by India, underscores U.S.-India counter-terrorism cooperation. TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.
The United States has officially classified The Resistance Front (TRF), affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization following the deadly Pahalgam attack. This decision was welcomed by India, highlighting the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two nations.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the TRF would be added to the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Rubio emphasized that this move aligns with President Trump's call for justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.
In New Delhi, India commended this action as a strong affirmation of the US-India partnership against terrorism. India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and the necessity for global cooperation in combating terror threats.
