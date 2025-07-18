Left Menu

Maharashtra Warehouse Owner Granted Bail Amid Fire Incident Controversy

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has granted anticipatory bail to warehouse owner Lakshmi Arvind Sutar. The bail came after a fire incident at the warehouse led to one death. Despite allegations of negligence and storing risky chemicals, the court found no direct culpable act by Sutar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal legal development, the Thane district court in Maharashtra has granted anticipatory bail to Lakshmi Arvind Sutar, owner of a warehouse involved in a fatal fire incident.

The court's decision was influenced by the absence of any direct 'positive act' by Sutar to attract charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Defense lawyer Vikas Patil-Shirgaonkar successfully argued Sutar's case, emphasizing her compliance with safety measures and her cooperation with the investigation.

Despite allegations of negligence for storing hazardous chemicals, the judge imposed strict conditions on her bail, including restrictions on witness contact and a travel ban pending further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

