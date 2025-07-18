Maharashtra Warehouse Owner Granted Bail Amid Fire Incident Controversy

In a pivotal legal development, the Thane district court in Maharashtra has granted anticipatory bail to Lakshmi Arvind Sutar, owner of a warehouse involved in a fatal fire incident.

The court's decision was influenced by the absence of any direct 'positive act' by Sutar to attract charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Defense lawyer Vikas Patil-Shirgaonkar successfully argued Sutar's case, emphasizing her compliance with safety measures and her cooperation with the investigation.

Despite allegations of negligence for storing hazardous chemicals, the judge imposed strict conditions on her bail, including restrictions on witness contact and a travel ban pending further investigations.

