Gujarat's Technological Leap: Video Conferencing in Jails Speeds Up Justice

In an impressive tech-driven move, over 53,000 prisoners in Gujarat were produced in courts through video link between January and June this year, showcasing a significant rise from the 40,633 figure recorded in the same period last year, according to official statements on Friday.

This innovative approach is a result of the synergistic collaboration between the police, jails, and judiciary, positioning Gujarat as a frontrunner in implementing video conferencing for court proceedings, an official release indicated.

The efficiency of this system, bolstered by the installation of 1,100 video conferencing units across state courts and 83 systems operational in jails since 2022, has led to substantial savings in manpower and resources, bolstering the judicial process under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)