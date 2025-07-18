Gujarat's Technological Leap: Video Conferencing in Jails Speeds Up Justice
Officials in Gujarat report significant success with video conferencing for court proceedings. From January to June, the number of prisoners produced via video link rose from over 40,000 in 2024 to more than 53,000 in 2025. This system has enhanced efficiency and optimized resource use across police and judicial sectors.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive tech-driven move, over 53,000 prisoners in Gujarat were produced in courts through video link between January and June this year, showcasing a significant rise from the 40,633 figure recorded in the same period last year, according to official statements on Friday.
This innovative approach is a result of the synergistic collaboration between the police, jails, and judiciary, positioning Gujarat as a frontrunner in implementing video conferencing for court proceedings, an official release indicated.
The efficiency of this system, bolstered by the installation of 1,100 video conferencing units across state courts and 83 systems operational in jails since 2022, has led to substantial savings in manpower and resources, bolstering the judicial process under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi's guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EAZY Enhances Business Efficiency with Transformative Platform Updates
Maharashtra GST Bill: A Step Towards Uniformity and Efficiency
The revolution in technology, rise of Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale: PM Modi.
Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology Launch Eco-Friendly Daimon Genset
India's Space Sector Takes Off: ISRO Technology Transfers to Boost Self-reliance